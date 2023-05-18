The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Becomes Fastest-Selling Switch Game in History (2023)

Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game for the Nintendo Switch launches on May 12, 2023 and in only 3 days sells more than 10 million units worldwide, becoming the fastest-selling game in the history of the Legend of Zelda game series. The game also sells more than 4 million in the Americas, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game and the fastest-selling Nintendo game for any system in that part of the World.

Described as an epic adventure, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch system. In this sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?