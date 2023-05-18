The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Becomes Fastest-Selling Switch Game in History (2023)

Game Release Dates, Milestones | May 12 - May 15, 2023

Nintendo

www.zelda.com

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game for the Nintendo Switch launches on May 12, 2023 and in only 3 days sells more than 10 million units worldwide, becoming the fastest-selling game in the history of the Legend of Zelda game series. The game also sells more than 4 million in the Americas, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game and the fastest-selling Nintendo game for any system in that part of the World.

Described as an epic adventure, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch system. In this sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?

Related

Check out Donald Faison and Jim Carrey on the set of Kick-Ass 2Sponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Fall premiere dates announced for Nikita, new Green Arrow TV series, Supernatural and more WB showsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First trailer for Kick Ass director Matthew Vaughn's upcoming spy thriller Kingsman: The Secret ServiceSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher Nolan circling sci-fi tentpole InterstellarSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Netflix reveals official teaser trailer for Cowboy BebopSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New poster for Wonder Woman 1984Sponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
TV series based on werewolf comic Brooklyn Animal Control coming to USA NetworkSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Action pic Final Weapon to screen during New Flimmakers SeriesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Win a copy of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey on Blu-ray Combo PackSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Clip released ahead of full trailer for Hugh Jackman's upcoming The WolverineSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...