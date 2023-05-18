Garth Brooks Plus ONE (2024)

Caesars Entertainment, Live Nation

As he prepares to open his new headlining Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Garth Brooks, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation, has announced 18 new dates in 2024.

“When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed. To even think I would get do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain. Thank you for the chance,” said Garth Brooks.

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will give fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage. No two shows will be the same. With varying band members and the occasional special guest, fans are promised a once-in-a-lifetime performance each and every night. Whether it be one fiddle player, percussion and background vocals, or the whole band, each song, as well as every performance, will be a unique and shared experience night after night for Garth and his audience.