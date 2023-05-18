Bay Area Theatre Week (2023)

Bay Area Theatre Week is the best time of the year to see the hottest San Francisco Bay Area theatre. Get ready for tons of deals on shows all across San Francisco and more, so it’s the best time to get tickets for yourself, family and friends. From just $20, you can see hit musicals direct from Broadway, experience an intimate concert, or be the first to see a new play.

Since 2016, TodayTix Group brands have hosted Theatre Week events in the US and the UK to generate interest in the performing arts, cultivate new audiences, and fill venues. These events give audiences the opportunity to experience high-caliber shows at affordable prices to ignite a lifelong passion for the performing arts.

Participating shows and performing arts organizations for 2023 include Les Misérables (Broadway San Francisco), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Oakland Theater Project), Spring Awakening in Concert (Ray of Light Theatre), Cruel Intentions (Ray of Light Theatre), Young Frankenstein (San Jose Playhouse), Hippest Trip: The Soul Train Musical (American Conservatory Theatre), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Woodminster Summer Musicals), Disney’s Aladdin (Broadway San Francisco), The Book of Mormon (Broadway San Francisco), Becoming Robin Hood (Berkeley Playhouse), Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (Broadway San Francisco and Broadway San Jose), The Wizard of Oz (American Conservatory Theatre), Let The Right One In (Berkeley Rep), Out of Character (Berkeley Rep), Dear San Francisco (Club Fugazi), Chinglish (San Francisco Playhouse), A Chorus Line (San Francisco Playhouse), Thanks for Playing! The Game Show Show (San Jose Playhouse), and much more.

Included here is a partial list of venues. Visit the official website for a complete list of shows and venues.