Bay Area Theatre Week (2023)

Art Festivals, Plays and Musicals | May 15 - Jun 4, 2023

www.todaytix.com

Bay Area Theatre Week is the best time of the year to see the hottest San Francisco Bay Area theatre. Get ready for tons of deals on shows all across San Francisco and more, so it’s the best time to get tickets for yourself, family and friends. From just $20, you can see hit musicals direct from Broadway, experience an intimate concert, or be the first to see a new play.

Since 2016, TodayTix Group brands have hosted Theatre Week events in the US and the UK to generate interest in the performing arts, cultivate new audiences, and fill venues. These events give audiences the opportunity to experience high-caliber shows at affordable prices to ignite a lifelong passion for the performing arts.

Participating shows and performing arts organizations for 2023 include Les Misérables (Broadway San Francisco), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Oakland Theater Project), Spring Awakening in Concert (Ray of Light Theatre), Cruel Intentions (Ray of Light Theatre), Young Frankenstein (San Jose Playhouse), Hippest Trip: The Soul Train Musical (American Conservatory Theatre), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Woodminster Summer Musicals), Disney’s Aladdin (Broadway San Francisco), The Book of Mormon (Broadway San Francisco), Becoming Robin Hood (Berkeley Playhouse), Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (Broadway San Francisco and Broadway San Jose), The Wizard of Oz (American Conservatory Theatre), Let The Right One In (Berkeley Rep), Out of Character (Berkeley Rep), Dear San Francisco (Club Fugazi), Chinglish (San Francisco Playhouse), A Chorus Line (San Francisco Playhouse), Thanks for Playing! The Game Show Show (San Jose Playhouse), and much more.

Included here is a partial list of venues. Visit the official website for a complete list of shows and venues.

Related

Weinstein Co. teams with Celestial to remake Shaw Bros. classic martial arts filmsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Scott GlennSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New images and cover art for action thriller HijackedSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New trailer for historical epic thriller DuelistSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New 3D martial arts clip from Tom Yum Goong 2Sponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New poster for Zack Snyder's Justice LeagueSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Herbie Hancock, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Rihanna and Clive Owen to star in sci-fi epic Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, plus a first lookSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New poster revealed for Zack Snyder Las Vegas heist film Army of the DeadSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
AMC, Skybound and Image Comics reveal cover for The Art of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe hardcover bookSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New photos from Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the SwordSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...