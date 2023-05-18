Bay Area Theatre Week (2023)
Art Festivals, Plays and Musicals | May 15 - Jun 4, 2023
Bay Area Theatre Week is the best time of the year to see the hottest San Francisco Bay Area theatre. Get ready for tons of deals on shows all across San Francisco and more, so it’s the best time to get tickets for yourself, family and friends. From just $20, you can see hit musicals direct from Broadway, experience an intimate concert, or be the first to see a new play.
Since 2016, TodayTix Group brands have hosted Theatre Week events in the US and the UK to generate interest in the performing arts, cultivate new audiences, and fill venues. These events give audiences the opportunity to experience high-caliber shows at affordable prices to ignite a lifelong passion for the performing arts.
Participating shows and performing arts organizations for 2023 include Les Misérables (Broadway San Francisco), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Oakland Theater Project), Spring Awakening in Concert (Ray of Light Theatre), Cruel Intentions (Ray of Light Theatre), Young Frankenstein (San Jose Playhouse), Hippest Trip: The Soul Train Musical (American Conservatory Theatre), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Woodminster Summer Musicals), Disney’s Aladdin (Broadway San Francisco), The Book of Mormon (Broadway San Francisco), Becoming Robin Hood (Berkeley Playhouse), Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (Broadway San Francisco and Broadway San Jose), The Wizard of Oz (American Conservatory Theatre), Let The Right One In (Berkeley Rep), Out of Character (Berkeley Rep), Dear San Francisco (Club Fugazi), Chinglish (San Francisco Playhouse), A Chorus Line (San Francisco Playhouse), Thanks for Playing! The Game Show Show (San Jose Playhouse), and much more.
Included here is a partial list of venues. Visit the official website for a complete list of shows and venues.
Related
- Date Types: Events > Art Exhibitions > Art Festivals | Events > Plays and Musicals
- Event Names: Bay Area Theatre Week
- Facilities: 3 Below Theaters and Cafe | American Conservatory Theatre | Berkeley Playhouse | Berkeley Repertory Theatre | Club Fugazi | Golden Gate Theatre | Oakland Theater Project | Orpheum Theatre San Francisco | Ray of Light Theatre | San Francisco Playhouse | San Jose Center for the Performing Arts | San Jose Children's Musical Theater | The Marsh Berkeley | The Marsh San Francisco | Woodminster Amphitheater at Joaquin Miller Park
- Fact Elements: Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Website
- Months / Days: 06 - June > Jun 01 | 06 - June > Jun 02 | 06 - June > Jun 03 | 06 - June > Jun 04 | 05 - May > May 15 | 05 - May > May 16 | 05 - May > May 17 | 05 - May > May 18 | 05 - May > May 19 | 05 - May > May 20 | 05 - May > May 21 | 05 - May > May 22 | 05 - May > May 23 | 05 - May > May 24 | 05 - May > May 25 | 05 - May > May 26 | 05 - May > May 27 | 05 - May > May 28 | 05 - May > May 29 | 05 - May > May 30 | 05 - May > May 31
- Pl: NorAm: United States > California > San Francisco > 94102 | United States > California > San Francisco > 94103 | United States > California > San Francisco > 94110 | United States > California > San Francisco > 94133 | United States > California > Oakland > 94602 | United States > California > Oakland > 94612 | United States > California > Berkeley > 94704 | United States > California > San Jose > 95113 | United States > California > San Jose > 95128
- Years: 2023