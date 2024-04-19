The Fall Guy Stuntacular at Universal Studios Hollywood (2024)

Universal Studios Hollywood

United States > California > Los Angeles > > 91608

87North Productions

An all-new The Fall Guy Stuntacular live stunt show begins April 27, 2024, at Universal Studios Hollywood. Inspired by Universal’s new film “The Fall Guy” starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the limited-run pre-show will be performed from April 27 through Sunday, May 19, 2024, as part of the theme park’s “WaterWorld” attraction. Using the existing “WaterWorld” set, The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show will feature an original storyline and new stunts, revealing how stunt performances are brought to life and celebrating stunt performers. An exclusive “The Fall Guy” photo op will also be available in the park.