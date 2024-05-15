Sports Illustrated Magazine Swimsuit Edition 60th Anniversary Release Date (2024)

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit releases the 2024 60th Anniversary issue of the magazine with seven covers on May 17, 2024. The milestone edition’s cover models include Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King, Hunter McGrady and Kate Upton in addition to a special collectible trilogy of covers photographed at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary Legends shoot. The special Legends shoot features King, McGrady, Teigen, Upton, Brenna Huckaby, Brooklyn Decker, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Christie Brinkley, Danielle Herrington, Hailey Clauson, Halima Aden, Jasmine Sanders, Kate Love, Leyna Bloom, Lily Aldridge, Martha Stewart, Maye Musk, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Nina Agdal, Paige Spiranac, Paulina Porizkova, Roshumba Williams, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks and Winnie Harlow. All seven covers were photographed by Yu Tsai.

With a legacy spanning six decades, this edition pays homage to the unparalleled beauty, innovation and cultural impact that have defined the iconic franchise since its inception in 1964. The annual issue has captivated audiences worldwide with its groundbreaking imagery, featuring the world’s most renowned supermodels, athletes and celebrities adorned in the most exquisite swimwear designs against breathtaking backdrops. The publication has set the standard for diversity and empowerment, celebrating beauty in all its forms and championing inclusivity and body positivity.

In addition to its unparalleled visual storytelling, the 60th anniversary print issue alongside its robust digital footprint on swimsuit.si.com will feature exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes insights and compelling narratives that offer a glimpse into the rich history and cultural significance of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The issue pays tribute to the visionaries who have shaped the iconic franchise and paved the way for future generations.