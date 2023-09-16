Silence of the Lambs Actress Brooke Smith Visits Buffalo Bill's House Set Location for Exclusive Signing Event (2023)

Buffalo Bill's House

Meet Silence of the Lambs actress Brooke Smith during an exclusive special event from September 22-24, 2023 at the infamous Buffalo Bill’s House in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania. All guests will receive a guided tour of Buffalo Bill’s House, the original set location for the home of the infamous serial killer from Jonathan Demme’s 1991 classic horror film. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet actress Brooke Smith, who played Buffalo Bill’s captured victim Catherine Martin.

Brooke Smith will be signing autographs & memorabilia and be available for photo ops with tour guests. Visit the official website for details and tickets to the event.