Scared Stiff Films Horror Movie Release Signing Event (2023)

Forbidden Planet NYC

United States > New York > New York City > > 10003

Scared Stiff Films

Rakeem J.H. Lawrence has been making indie horror films in New York City for over 20 years through his Scared Stiff Films label and Forbidden Planet New York will showcase his work on November 19, 2023, from 5 to 8 PM. Lawrence will have copies of his latest film Second Chance available on Blu-ray and DVD, along with DVDs of his earlier work The Date and Sinners. Posters will be available for purchase or given away free with the purchase of a movie.