Historic Vista Theatre Reopens After Quentin Tarantino-funded Renovations (2023)

Vista Theatre - Los Angeles

United States > California > Los Angeles > > 90027

The Vista Theatre, which filmmaker Quentin Tarantino purchased in 2021, reopens for regular programming on November 17, 2023 with the Eli Roth horror film Thanksgiving screening in 35mm. Ridley Scott’s epic biography Napoleon screens in 70mm starting the following week, November 22, 2023.

Tarantino curated a number of renovations to the 400-seat theater, including the addition of a new sound system, 70mm projection, along with a café and screening room named after the Pam Grier cult classic film “Coffy.”