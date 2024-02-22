Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa at Six Flags Great Adventure Officially Opens to the Public (2024)

Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa Six Flags Great Adventure

United States > New Jersey > Jackson > > 08527

Located in Jackson Township, New Jersey and adjacent to the 350-acre Wild Safari Adventure drive-through attraction, Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa houses its guests in luxury “glamping” (glamorous camping) tents with serene views of animals. The resort features 20 suites on opening day, some catered to couples and sleeping up to two guests and others built for families and sleeping up to six guests.

Overnight accommodations at the resort include daily breakfast, giraffe feeding, and park admission to the Six Flags Great Adventure theme park, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park, and Wild Safari Adventure for every person on the reservation.