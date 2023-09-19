Ringling Bros. Circus Returns After Six Year Hiatus (2023)

Feld Entertainment

After the final tour of the original Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus ended in 2017, Feld Entertainment, longtime owners and producers of Ringling and other touring arena shows such as Disney On Ice and Monster Jam, announced the show’s return. The Greatest Show on Earth is scheduled to premier on September 29, 2023 in Bossier City, Louisiana, before starting a cross-country tour throughout 2024.

One notable change to the show is that no animals are included in the new Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performance schedule.