Kreischer Mansion

United States > New York > Staten Island > > 10309

Guerrilla Revolution Productions

Slaughterhouse NYC Presents The 5th Anniversary Crypt of Fear Fest, featuring food, live music and more. The event takes place at Kreischer Mansion on Arthur Kill Road in Staten Island, New York. Bands performing include Who Killed Marilyn?, The John Collins Band, Graveywhore and Skappository.