Village Halloween Parade 50th Anniversary and Webster Hell Afterparty (2023)

The iconic Village Halloween Parade in New York City celebrates its 50th Anniversary in 2023. This year’s theme, Upside Down/Inside OUT, encapsulates the return to a “new normalcy” after the 2020 pandemic, celebrating the freedom of coming out, but as who we’ve evolved into in this new world.

Performance artist Laurie Anderson serves as Grand Marshal, with musician Lou Reed in spirit. Notably, Lou Reed’s “Halloween Parade” has become synonymous with this grand event. As a special tribute, Stewart Hurdman performs a Lou Reed composition on Lou’s very own guitars as Laurie Anderson accompanies him on violin.

The Village Halloween Parade features dozens of marching bands, hundreds of Giant Puppets, and tens of thousands of New Yorkers donning their creative costumes. Adding to the musical flair, The Young Fellaz Brass Band from New Orleans will lead the parade, encapsulating the spirit of celebration of life.

The kicks off at 7pm ET on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, beginning at Spring Street and traveling North on Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to 18th Street. The parade will also be broadcasted live on NY1 at 8pm.

The official afterparty takes place at Webster Hall, renamed Webster HELL for the night. Compete for the $5,000 cash prize for Best Costume. The party starts at 9 pm, with the contest at midnight.