Night of the Blood Monster 4K UHD, Blu-ray Releases (2024)

Blue Underground

On March 26, 2024, Blue Underground releases the complete, uncensored version of Jess Franco’s notorious Night of the Blood Monster (also known as The Bloody Judge), on 4K UHD and Blu-ray.

Horror legend Christopher Lee (Lord of the Rings, Dracula, The Wicker Man) stars as Judge Jeffreys, the Lord Chief Justice of 17th century England, who used his power and influence to condemn women as witches for his own political and sadistic desires. Fueled by his obsession with a bar maiden (Maria Rohm), Jeffreys’ spree of violence and carnality culminates in what Lee described as “scenes of extraordinary depravity!”

Featuring performances by Howard Vernon, Margaret Lee, Maria Schell, and Academy Award nominee Leo Genn, Night of the Blood Monster is a mixture of horror, sexuality, and sadism.

Night of the Blood Monster was originally released in Italy on February 5, 1970. In 1972 the film was released in the United States under the title Night of the Blood Monster.