D.I.C.E. Awards (2024)

Aria Resort and Casino

United States > Nevada > Las Vegas > > 89158

Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences

Since 1996, the D.I.C.E. Awards have recognized games, individuals and development teams that have contributed to the advancement of the multi-billion dollar worldwide entertainment software industry. The D.I.C.E. Awards are the most credible, respected and recognized awards for the interactive entertainment community with voting cast by members of the Academy’s 33,000+ membership base.