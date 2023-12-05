Kennedy Under the Stars After Hours Event (2024)

The Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center Visitor Complex in Florida hosts the special event Kennedy Under the Stars, a first-of-its-kind exclusive after-hours event on February 2, 2024.

From 6:30 – 9:30 p.m., guests can explore Spaceport KSC, Space Shuttle Atlantis, Shuttle Launch Experience, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, and more. Additional activities include a DJ-led techno party, Cosmic Glow miniature golf, illuminated bar and lounge areas, and chalk art by local artists. Guests will also have the unique opportunity to meet veteran NASA astronauts Chris Ferguson and Nicole Stott.

Select visitor complex restaurants and retail shops will be open during the specially ticketed event, featuring signature cocktails and specialty food items.