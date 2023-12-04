La Soga 3: Vengeance (2023)

Conuco Productions, Freestyle Digital Media

La Soga 3: Vengeance tells the story of the Dominican Republic’s most lethal hitman, La Soga, who is driven by his relentless pursuit for revenge as he returns to his homeland, only to uncover a web of chaos, corruption, and an unexpected prodigy. La Soga learns that his love for family is much stronger than revenge, but that love leads to death and reignites a vicious cycle for revenge all over again. Upon arrival, he finds himself in a deadly ambush orchestrated by ruthless hired assassins and the only way out is to fight for survival. Amidst this chaos, La Soga crosses paths with his cousin Sixto, who unravels the sinister web of deceit and treachery. His beloved country is in chaos, torn apart by political turmoil and violent protests stemming from a controversial election. La Soga’s investigation brings him to the door of his archenemy Senator Fernando Florentino, a corrupt politician who put a hit on his head and is responsible for his dark road to revenge. What La Soga didn’t expect was inheriting a young protege with a talent beyond his own.

Written, directed, produced and starring by Manny Perez (Luisito / La Soga), La Soga 3: Vengeance was co-produced by Cristian Mojica, with Ricky Gluski, Nelva Pelaez, Otto Santos and Daniel Veras acting as associate producers. Seth Needle served as an executive producer. In addition to Perez, the cast of La Soga 3: Vengeance also includes Felix German (Florentino), Ana LaPointe (Lety), Wilson Ureña (Sixto), Jason Andors (Thomas), and Anderson Garcia (Rafelito).