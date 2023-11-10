Formula One Victory Lap Red Bull Watch Party at Circa Resort and Casino Las Vegas (2023)

Circa Resort and Casino

United States > Nevada > Las Vegas > > 89101

Gear up for the big race at Stadium Swim for the Red Bull Watch Party! There’s no better place to watch some of the fastest cars in the world race around Las Vegas than in Circa Resort and Casino’s heated pools, or from the comfort of heated cabanas. Come catch a glimpse of the RB14 Static Car that will be on-site or stop by the Owner’s Suite Experience for themed cocktails, merchandise, photo-ops and more.

Free entry for the Red Bull Watch Party beginning at 10pm!