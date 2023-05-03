Directed by Walter Hill Blu-ray Boxed Set Release (2023)

Blu-ray Release Dates | Jul 26, 2023

viavision.com.au

Walter Hill has been directing films for almost 50 years and has established himself a reputation of delivering thrilling, gritty, and highly stylized action films. This special edition set collects five films and one landmark miniseries from one of the most important and influential filmmakers of modern cinema.

  • Hard Times (1975)
  • The Driver (1978)
  • The Long Riders (1980)
  • Extreme Prejudice (1987)
  • Johnny Handsome (1989)
  • Broken Trail (2006)

Featuring performances from some of Hollywood’s greatest actors including Charles Bronson, James Coburn, Bruce Dern, Mickey Rourke, Forest Whitaker, Morgan Freeman & Robert Duvall.

Directed by Walter Hill will be include a limited edition 8-Disc boxed set of only 1500 copies.

Troma Entertainment nabs Hectic Knife
Film Fetish Snapshot: Raw footage of "Lady Kung Fu" Angela Mao Ying interview at Metrograph Theater Hapkido screening in New York City
Chinese poster for Will Smith's Gemini Man released
Star Wars: Episode VII has a release date
Finally, an official sneak peek at the next Mad Max film revealed
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Roddy Piper
Tarantino XX event bringing cult classics Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction back to movie theaters
Fast & Furious director tackling next Bourne sequel for Universal Pictures
Win a copy of the crime thriller Drug War on Blu-ray
Win a copy of spy thriller Commitment on Blu-ray
