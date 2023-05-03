Directed by Walter Hill Blu-ray Boxed Set Release (2023)

Walter Hill has been directing films for almost 50 years and has established himself a reputation of delivering thrilling, gritty, and highly stylized action films. This special edition set collects five films and one landmark miniseries from one of the most important and influential filmmakers of modern cinema.

Hard Times (1975)

The Driver (1978)

The Long Riders (1980)

Extreme Prejudice (1987)

Johnny Handsome (1989)

Broken Trail (2006)

Featuring performances from some of Hollywood’s greatest actors including Charles Bronson, James Coburn, Bruce Dern, Mickey Rourke, Forest Whitaker, Morgan Freeman & Robert Duvall.

Directed by Walter Hill will be include a limited edition 8-Disc boxed set of only 1500 copies.