Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature (2023)

Xbox Games Showcase will be livestreamed on June 11 at 10am PT (local time zones below). Immediately after the Showcase, we’ll be airing Starfield Direct, a deep-dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated sci-fi RPG.

Starfield Direct will invite you inside Bethesda Game Studios to learn much, much more about Starfield, with tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information.

Xbox Games will also have a follow-up stream, Xbox Games Showcase Extended airing June 13 at 10am PT, with in-depth interviews focused on the news from our Xbox Games Showcase as well as game updates from our partners. You’ll be able to watch our June 11 shows live through a variety of outlets, and in over 30 languages, and American Sign Language, British Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions.

Airtime for Xbox Games Showcase in Local Time Zones

  • PT: June 11, 10AM
  • ET: June 11, 1PM
  • BST: June 11, 6PM
  • CET: June 11, 7PM
  • JST: June 12, 4AM
  • AEST: June 12, 5AM

sources: news.xbox.com   