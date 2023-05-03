Comet Fest (2023)

Contests and Giveaways, Cosplay Contests, Screening Series, Television Festivals | Jun 16 - Jun 18, 2023

comettv.com

Are you sci-fi ready to blast off into the final frontier with the original Star Trek movies on Comet TV? Well get ready because the B-Movie television network is turning the screening series into an all out festival called Comet Fest that they describe as out of this world!

The event includes the chance to win a limited-edition Comet Fest t-shirt, win gear for the best sci-fi themed cosplay, and then tune-in to Comet TV from June 16th – 18th to watch the first four Star Trek movies along with The Captain’s Close-Up documentary series, starring William Shatner.

Schedule

Friday, June 16th

  • 7PM ET – Star Trek: The Motion Picture
  • 10PM ET – Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
  • 12:30AM ET – The Captains Close Up: Kirk, Picard, Sisko

Saturday, June 17th

  • 11AM ET – The Captains Close Up: Kirk, Picard, Sisko
  • 2PM ET – Star Trek: The Motion Picture
  • 5PM ET – Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
  • 7:30PM ET – Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
  • 10:30PM ET – Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
  • 12:30AM ET – The Captains Close Up: Kirk, Picard, Sisko

Sunday, June 18th

  • 11AM ET – The Captains Close Up: Kirk, Picard, Sisko
  • 2PM ET – Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
  • 4:30PM ET – Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
  • 7PM ET – Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
  • 9:30PM ET – Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Comet Fest Cosplay Contest

