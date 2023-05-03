Comet Fest (2023)

Are you sci-fi ready to blast off into the final frontier with the original Star Trek movies on Comet TV? Well get ready because the B-Movie television network is turning the screening series into an all out festival called Comet Fest that they describe as out of this world!

The event includes the chance to win a limited-edition Comet Fest t-shirt, win gear for the best sci-fi themed cosplay, and then tune-in to Comet TV from June 16th – 18th to watch the first four Star Trek movies along with The Captain’s Close-Up documentary series, starring William Shatner.

Schedule

Friday, June 16th

7PM ET – Star Trek: The Motion Picture

– Star Trek: The Motion Picture 10PM ET – Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

– Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 12:30AM ET – The Captains Close Up: Kirk, Picard, Sisko

Saturday, June 17th

11AM ET – The Captains Close Up: Kirk, Picard, Sisko

– The Captains Close Up: Kirk, Picard, Sisko 2PM ET – Star Trek: The Motion Picture

– Star Trek: The Motion Picture 5PM ET – Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

– Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 7:30PM ET – Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

– Star Trek III: The Search for Spock 10:30PM ET – Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

– Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 12:30AM ET – The Captains Close Up: Kirk, Picard, Sisko

Sunday, June 18th