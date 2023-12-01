Die Hard 35th Anniversary Theatrical Re-Release (2023)

AMC Theatres, Gordon Company, Silver Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox

AMC Theatres is re-releasing the iconic action adventure Die Hard in movie theaters starting Friday, December 8, 2023 and running through Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Directed by John McTiernan, Die Hard is an adaptation of a 1979 novel titled Nothing Lasts Forever, written by Roderick Thorp. In the film, New York City cop John McClaine (Bruce Willis) flies to Los Angeles to spend Christmas with his estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) and their children. John and Holly’s tense reunion at her office in Nakatomi Tower takes a drastic turn for the worse when a group of terrorists, led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) infiltrate the building. John becomes a one man army – with some external support from LA cop Al Powell (Reginald VelJohnson) – taking out the terrorists while Holly and her co-workers are held hostage.

The popular film spawned four sequels, including Die Hard 2, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Live Free or Die Hard and A Good Day to Die Hard.