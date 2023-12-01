The Shift (2023)

Angel Studios, Nook Lane Entertainment, Pinnacle Peak Pictures, Salt Shaker Media

Kevin (Kristoffer Polaha) travels across worlds to reunite with the love of his life, Molly (Elizabeth Tabish). When The Benefactor (Neal McDonough) threatens Kevin’s survival, he fights to return to the world he knows and the woman he loves. Directed by Brock Heasley, The Shift also stars Sean Astin, Jason Marsden, Emily Rose, Rose Reid, Jordan Alexandra, Nolan North, John Billingsley, Paras Patel and Kevin Lawson.