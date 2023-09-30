Cedar Point Esports Gaming Facility Grand Opening (2023)

Cedar Point Sports Center

United States > Ohio > Sandusky > > 44870

United States > Ohio > > Sandusky

The Cedar Point Esports gaming venue opens October 6, 2023, in Sandusky, Ohio. The 1,000 square feet gaming facility is located inside the existing Cedar Point Sports Center, and provides opportunities for guests to play solo, with a group, or rent a section. This first phase includes 32 state-of-the-art gaming stations with the latest hardware and peripherals. Audience development includes organizing leagues, camps and clinics for esports athletes and those aspiring to be one. The facility also offers an opportunity for traditional athletes to access a low-impact activity for recovery between athletic competitions or entertainment. In addition, Cedar Point Esports is looking to become a hub for high school and college gaming events in the area.