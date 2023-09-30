Atlantic City Restaurant Week (2023)
Food Festivals | Oct 1 - Oct 6, 2023
Atlantic City Restaurant Week 2023 runs from October 1st – 6th. Restaurant Week is a 6-day celebration of the culinary scene in Atlantic City. During Restaurant Week, participating restaurants offer a multi-course meal for a fixed price. Visit the official website for a complete list of participating restaurants and the deals they will be offering during Atlantic City Restaurant Week.