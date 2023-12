Bleecker Street, LD Entertainment

After a world war event occurs on planet Earth, America and Russia secretly contact their astronauts aboard the International Space Station, giving them instructions to take control of the vessel by any means necessary. Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, I.S.S. stars Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, John Gallagher Jr., Masha Mashkova, Costa Ronin and Pilou Asbæk.