The UnderDoggs (2024)

Amazon Prime Video, Death Row Pictures, Khalabo Ink Society, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM)

Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings (Snoop Dogg) is a washed-up ex-professional football star who has hit rock bottom. When Jaycen is sentenced to community service coaching the Underdoggs, an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown of Long Beach, California, he sees it as an opportunity to rebuild his public image and turn his life around. As Jaycen works to transform the foul-mouthed Underdoggs into top-notch champions, he reconnects with his past, including an old flame and few of his ex-teammates and rediscovers his love of the game.

Directed by Charles Stone III from a script by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis, The UnderDoggs stars Snoop Dogg, Tika Sumpter, George Lopez, Mike Epps and Andrew Schulz.