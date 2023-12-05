There's Something in the Barn (2023)

74 Entertainment, Charades, Don Films, SONY Pictures, XYZ Films

In the holiday cult horror comedy There’s Something in the Barn, Bill (Martin Starr) moves his American family to Norway after inheriting a remote estate with the intentions of turning the adjoining barn into a bed and breakfast. Struggling to adjust to their new Scandinavian lifestyle, the family disturbs an unexpected resident: a mischievous barn elf who will go to deadly lengths to drive the family away.

There’s Something in the Barn is directed by Magnus Martens and also stars Amrita Acharia, Townes Bunner, Claire Dore, Alexander Karlsen El Younoussi, Marianne Jonger , Calle Hellevang Larsen, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Paul Monaghan, Kiran Shah and Zoe Winther-Hansen.