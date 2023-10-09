Boy Makes Girl (2023)

DFM Creative

Aaron, a software programmer on the autism spectrum, struggles to cope with the passing of his mother – an in-home nurse, whose last client is a the bitter old man, Ben. Aaron attempts to tend to Ben, often failing to connect. Aaron builds a life-like version of his childhood therapist, Emma, to talk to, and in the process they develop a relationship. As the connection with Ben grows and Emma’s ability to upgrade pushes him beyond his social abilities, Aaron must learn to adapt and change in life for the first time. A look at the role artificial intelligence can play in our society, and what it means to be human.

Boy Makes Girl is written and directed by Mark Elias (9-1-1 Lone Star), who also stars in the film. The film is co-directed by Mark David and also stars Meeghan Holaway (Grey’s Anatomy), Paul Dooley (Sixteen Candles), and John Billingsley (Star Trek: Enterprise).