IX Arts Festival of Imaginative Realism (2023)

GoggleWorks Center for the Arts

United States > Pennsylvania > Reading > > 19601

Founded in 2008, IX is the first art show, symposium and celebration dedicated exclusively to imaginative realism – bringing artists, students, collectors, and art fans together for an annual event intended to inspire and create further awareness for imaginative realism and all that’s encompassed in the realm of the fantastic.

As the largest display of original imaginative realist art work in the world, IX is a unique experience where artists are free to participate in the show along with attendees and students. Additionally, students have the opportunity to sign up for private portfolio reviews by industry art directors and galleries, and all present have numerous opportunities to be inspired by the vast array of work and those working in this incredible field.