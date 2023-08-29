Colorado Festival of Horror: Slasher Hotel (2023)
Horror Conventions | Sep 15 - Sep 17, 2023
Marriott Denver South at Park Meadows
United States > Colorado > Lone Tree > > 80124
Colorado Festival of Horror (COFOH) returns September 15-17, 2023, featuring all things horror – celebrity guests, comic & horror artists, writers, panels, vendors, horror films, a horror art show, cosplay & tattoo contests, horror trivia and so much more delicious creepiness.
Colorado Festival of Horror 2023 Guests Include:
- ’80s Scream Queen Michelle Bauer (Nightmare Sisters, Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama) in her first Colorado convention appearance!
- Actor and wrestling star Monique Dupree (#ShakespearesShitstorm, Return to Return to Nuke ‘Em High)
- Paranormal investigator Bryan Bonner
- Horror cosplay personality Colleen Cole
- Actor Caroline Williams (Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Hatchet III, Halloween II, Renfield)
- Actor John Dugan (1974 classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre) in his first Colorado convention appearance!
- Actor Allen Danziger (1974 classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre)
- Actor, writer, director & puppeteer Kirk R. Thatcher (Star Trek IV, Gremlins, Werewolf By Night, Muppets Haunted Mansion)
- Debbie Rochon (FRI/SAT ONLY) of Model Hunger, Exhumed & American Nightmare
- Lester Haywood the Plague Doctor
- James Stokes, who played “Jason” in Voorhees Night of the Beast
- Creator/writer/director Jeffrey Reddick of “Final Destination”
- Author/podcaster S. A. Bradley
- Bram Stoker Award-winning author/anthology editor James Aquilone (Classic Monsters Unleashed, Kolchak, Shakespeare Unleashed)
- Comic book scribe Dave Dwonch (Banshees, Jenny Zero)
- Comic book artist Zach Howard (The Cape, Shaun of the Dead, Hellboy)
- Bram Stoker Award-winning author Stephen Graham Jones, co-creator & co-writer of COFOH Exclusive Free Preview comic TRUE BELIEVERS (The Only Good Indians, My Heart Is A Chainsaw, Earthdivers)
- Colorado Book Award-winning author Josh Viola, co-creator & co-writer of COFOH Exclusive Free Preview comic TRUE BELIEVERS (Nightmares Unhinged, It Came From the Multiplex, Shadow Atlas)
- Ben Matsuya, artist of COFOH Exclusive Free Preview comic TRUE BELIEVERS
- Hollywood Concept Artist Xander Smith, cover artist of COFOH Exclusive Free Preview comic TRUE BELIEVERS and artist of Outworld Brewing’s REDRUM beer art (Scream Queens, American Horror Story, Godzilla vs. Kong)
- Comic book artist Clara Meath, variant cover artist of TRUE BELIEVERS (Mother 47)
- Artist Aaron Lovett, variant cover artist of TRUE BELIEVERS