Fright Nights at Warner Bros. Movie World (2023)
Haunted House Experiences | Oct 6 - Oct 28, 2023
Australia > Queensland > > Oxenford Gold Coast
DC Entertainment, Village Roadshow Pictures, Warner Bros.
Face your deepest fears this October as Fright Nights returns to the Warner Bros. Movie World theme park. Prepare for non-stop scares and get ready for endless horror. There is no hope, just survival! The event contains scary themes and is not suitable for kids under 14 years of age.
One of the newest attractions at this year’s Warner Bros. Movie World Fright Nights is the DCeased Horror Maze, what the creators say is the world’s first horror maze. Find out more about DCeased Horror Maze Here.
There are many other attractions and experiences at this year’s Warner Bros. Movie World Fright Nights. Here’s a full list:
Mazes
- DCeased Horror Maze
- Circurse Horror Maze
- Hellship Horror Maze
- The Conjuring Movie Universe Horror Maze
- Death Row Horror Maze
Precincts
- Inferno Horror Precinct
- Hellbillies Precinct Horror Precinct
- Killer Klownz Precinct Horror Precinct
- Maze Hub Horror Precinct
Panic Rooms
- The Conservatory Panic Room
- The Antidote Panic Room
- Cursed Tomb Panic Room
- Train Of Terror Panic Room
- A Vampyre’s Awakening Panic Room
- Murder In The Morgue Panic Room
- Satan’s Coven Panic Room
- Fallout Shelter Panic Room
Rides
- Wild West Falls Adventure Flume Ride
- Batwing Spaceshot Launched Tower Ride
- DC Rivals Hypercoaster
- Doomsday Destroyer Suspended Twin Hammer
- Green Lantern Coaster (El Loco Roller Coaster)
- Superman Escape Accelerator Launch Coaster
DCeased Horror Maze first opens as part of the 2023 edition of Warner Bros. Movie World Fright Nights Halloween attraction at the Queensland, Australia-based theme park. Warner Bros. Movie World Fright Nights 2023 runs from October 6 through October 28, 2023.