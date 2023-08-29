Fright Nights at Warner Bros. Movie World (2023)

Warner Bros. Movie World

Face your deepest fears this October as Fright Nights returns to the Warner Bros. Movie World theme park. Prepare for non-stop scares and get ready for endless horror. There is no hope, just survival! The event contains scary themes and is not suitable for kids under 14 years of age.

One of the newest attractions at this year’s Warner Bros. Movie World Fright Nights is the DCeased Horror Maze, what the creators say is the world’s first horror maze. Find out more about DCeased Horror Maze Here.

There are many other attractions and experiences at this year’s Warner Bros. Movie World Fright Nights. Here’s a full list:

Mazes

DCeased Horror Maze

Circurse Horror Maze

Hellship Horror Maze

The Conjuring Movie Universe Horror Maze

Death Row Horror Maze

Precincts

Inferno Horror Precinct

Hellbillies Precinct Horror Precinct

Killer Klownz Precinct Horror Precinct

Maze Hub Horror Precinct

Panic Rooms

The Conservatory Panic Room

The Antidote Panic Room

Cursed Tomb Panic Room

Train Of Terror Panic Room

A Vampyre’s Awakening Panic Room

Murder In The Morgue Panic Room

Satan’s Coven Panic Room

Fallout Shelter Panic Room

Rides

Wild West Falls Adventure Flume Ride

Batwing Spaceshot Launched Tower Ride

DC Rivals Hypercoaster

Doomsday Destroyer Suspended Twin Hammer

Green Lantern Coaster (El Loco Roller Coaster)

Superman Escape Accelerator Launch Coaster

DCeased Horror Maze first opens as part of the 2023 edition of Warner Bros. Movie World Fright Nights Halloween attraction at the Queensland, Australia-based theme park. Warner Bros. Movie World Fright Nights 2023 runs from October 6 through October 28, 2023.