The Book of Clarence (2024)

Columbia Pictures, Legendary, SONY Pictures

The Book of Clarence centers on a down on his luck Jerusalemite who embarks on a misguided attempt to capitalize on the rise of celebrity and influence for his own personal gain. The journey leads him on an exploration of faith and an unexpected path. Written and directed by Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence stars Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, LaKeith Stanfield, David Oyelowo, Babs Olusanmokun, Alfre Woodard, Anna Diop, Teyana Taylor, Omar Sy, Tom Glynn-Carney, Micheal Ward, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Caleb McLaughlin, Chase Dillon, RJ Cyler, Nicholas Pinnock, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Chidi Ajufo, Oliver Price, Hopi Grace, Josh Goulding, Francis Ezekiel, Caleb Frederick, Daniel Fraser, Jack Myers, Andrea Ali and Fejiro Emasiobi.