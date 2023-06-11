Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (2018)
Season 01 (VOD) | Aug 31, 2018
Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios, Skydance Television
When CIA analyst Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, based on Tom Clancy’s series of best-selling novels, also stars Wendell Pierce and Abbie Cornish.
