The Last Rider (2023)

U.S. Theatrical Releases | Jun 23, 2023

Roadside Attractions

The heroic true story of American cyclist Greg LeMond, considered to be one of the greatest cyclists of all time, who defied the odds for one of the most triumphant comeback stories in sporting history. The first, and only, American to win the Tour de France, LeMond came back from the brink of death to beat his famed rivals in the historic and nail-biting race at the 1989 Tour de France. Directed by Alex Holmes and featuring exclusive interviews with LeMond and his wife Kathy as well as, never before seen footage, The Last Rider is an exhilarating portrait of one of the greatest athletes of our time.

Related

Trailer and poster premiere for indie action comedy Dust UpSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Archenemy lands on home videoSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Birth of the Dragon trailer featuring story of Bruce Lee's fight against Wong Jack Man racking up viewsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
No Time To Die: The Official James Bond podcast launches with snapshot of the filmSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New movie posters for No Time to DieSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Marvel reveals the Comic Con trailer for Inhumans onlineSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Check out the ﬁnal trailer for the Michael B. Jordan-directed Creed IIISponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Universal releases second trailer for Dwayne Johnson action thriller SkyscraperSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Writer of The Grandmaster dropping martial arts action thriller Judge Archer this NovemberSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Opening credits sequence for live-action Cowboy Bebop pays homage to vintage hipster crime thrillersSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...