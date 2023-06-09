Just For Laughs Comedy Festival (2023)
Comedy Festivals, Stand-Up Comedy Performances | Jul 14 - Jul 29, 2023
Club Soda | Théâtre Sainte - Catherine
Canada > Québec > Montréal > > H2X 1L4
Canada > Québec > Montréal > > H2X 2S6
Just For Laughs Montreal has announced its lineup of 2023 participants. The multi-week festival is held every July and showcases an array of top talent. The guest list for 2023 includes Ali Wong, Jonathan Van Ness, The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo, Anthony Jeselnik, Kurtis Conner, Daniel Sloss, Carlos Ballarta, Tom Papa, Russell Peters, Jack Whitehall Gala, Eddie Izzard, Leslie Jones, Mike Ward, Mae Martin, Ronny Chieng, Neal Brennan, Ramy Youssef, Darcy & Jer, Brad Williams, Please Don’t Destroy, Foil Arms and Hog, Hannah Berner, Jessica Kirson, Joanne McNally, Joe Dombrowski, Felipe Esparza, Alan Davies, Gina Yashere, Urzila Carlson, The Lucas Brothers, Jen Brister, Josie Long, Kyle Kinane, River Butcher, Tom Ballard, Nath Valvo, Geoffrey Asmus, Melanie Bracewell, Reuben Kaye and Jamali Maddix.
The festival features a variety of shows including Galas, club series, featured headliners, and live podcasts.
ANNOUNCED GALAS
- The Leslie Jones Gala – Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Théâtre Maisonneuve, 9:45pm
- The Eddie Izzard Gala – Friday, July 28, 2023 – Théâtre Maisonneuve, 9:45pm
- The Mae Martin Gala – Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Théâtre Maisonneuve, 7:00pm
- The RP4 – Hosted by Russell Peters – Wednesday, July 26, 2023 & Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Théâtre Maisonneuve, 7:00pm & 9:45pm
- The Jack Whitehall Gala – Friday, July 28, 2023 – Théâtre Maisonneuve, 7:00pm
ANNOUNCED CONCERT SHOWS
- Ronny Chieng – Thursday, July 27, 2023 – L’Olympia, 7:00pm
- Neal Brennan: BRAND NEW NEAL – Friday, July 28, 2023 – L’Olympia, 9:30pm
- Ramy Youssef – Friday, July 28, 2023 & Saturday July 29, 2023 – Gesù, 7:00pm & 9:30pm
- Darcy & Jer – Friday, July 28, 2023 – L’Olympia, 7:00pm
- Brad Williams – Wednesday, July 26, 2023, MTELUS, 7:00pm
- Please Don’t Destroy Live – Friday, July 28, 2023 – Club Soda, 7:00
- Foil Arms & Hog: Hogwash – Thursday, July 27, 2023 – MTELUS, 7:00pm
- Giggly Squad – Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Club Soda, 9:30pm
- Hannah Berner Live – Friday, July 28, 2023 – Le Studio TD, 9:30pm
- Jessica Kirson – Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Club Soda, 7:00pm
- Joanne McNally – The Prosecco Express – Friday July 28, 2023 – Club Soda, 9:30pm
- Joe Dombrowski – Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Club Soda, 7:00pm
- Felipe Esparza – Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Le Studio TD, 9:30pm
CLUB SERIES
- The Nasty Show – Tuesday, July 18, 2023 to Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Club Soda, daily at 9:30pm – Hosted by Mike Ward and featuring Donnell Rawlings, Steph Tolev, Adrienne Iapalucci and Geoffrey Asmus **with two special midnight performances Friday, July 21, & Saturday, July 22.
- Brit(ish) – Wednesday, July 26, 2023 to Saturday July 29, 2023 – Le Studio TD, 7:00pm – hosted by Jen Brister and featuring Josie Long, Gina Yashere, Reuben Kaye, Jamali Maddix with special guest Alan Davies.
ANNOUNCED OFF JFL
- Urzila Carlson: It’s Personal – Thursday July 20, 2023 to Sunday July 23, 2023 & Tuesday, July 25, 2023 to Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Théâtre St. Catherine, 10:00pm
- The Lucas Brothers – Thursday, July 20, 2023 to Sunday, July 23, 2023 & Tuesday, July 25, 2023 to Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Théâtre St. Catherine, 8:30pm
- BriTANick – Thursday, July 20, 2023 to Sunday, July 23, 2023 & Tuesday, July 25, 2023 to Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Théâtre St. Catherine, 7:00pm
- Gina Yashere: The Woman King of Comedy – Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Le Balcon, 10:00pm
- Kyle Kinane – Wednesday, July 26, 2023 & Friday, July 28, 2023 – Café Cléopatra, 9:00pm
- River Butcher – Thursday, July 27, 2023 – PDA Claude-Léveillée, 9:00pm
- Tom Ballard: It is I – Friday, July 28, 2023 & Saturday, July 29, 2023 – PDA Claude-Léveillée, 7:30pm
- Nath Valvo: Live – Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Café Cléopatra, 9:00pm
- Melanie Bracewell: Forget Me Not – Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Newspeak, 7:00pm
- Best of the Fest – Tuesday, July 25, 2023 to Friday, July 28, 2023 – Newspeak, daily at 7:30pm & 9:45pm
