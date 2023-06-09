Just For Laughs Comedy Festival (2023)

Club Soda | Théâtre Sainte - Catherine

Just For Laughs Montreal has announced its lineup of 2023 participants. The multi-week festival is held every July and showcases an array of top talent. The guest list for 2023 includes Ali Wong, Jonathan Van Ness, The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo, Anthony Jeselnik, Kurtis Conner, Daniel Sloss, Carlos Ballarta, Tom Papa, Russell Peters, Jack Whitehall Gala, Eddie Izzard, Leslie Jones, Mike Ward, Mae Martin, Ronny Chieng, Neal Brennan, Ramy Youssef, Darcy & Jer, Brad Williams, Please Don’t Destroy, Foil Arms and Hog, Hannah Berner, Jessica Kirson, Joanne McNally, Joe Dombrowski, Felipe Esparza, Alan Davies, Gina Yashere, Urzila Carlson, The Lucas Brothers, Jen Brister, Josie Long, Kyle Kinane, River Butcher, Tom Ballard, Nath Valvo, Geoffrey Asmus, Melanie Bracewell, Reuben Kaye and Jamali Maddix.

The festival features a variety of shows including Galas, club series, featured headliners, and live podcasts.

ANNOUNCED GALAS

The Leslie Jones Gala – Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Théâtre Maisonneuve, 9:45pm

The Eddie Izzard Gala – Friday, July 28, 2023 – Théâtre Maisonneuve, 9:45pm

The Mae Martin Gala – Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Théâtre Maisonneuve, 7:00pm

The RP4 – Hosted by Russell Peters – Wednesday, July 26, 2023 & Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Théâtre Maisonneuve, 7:00pm & 9:45pm

The Jack Whitehall Gala – Friday, July 28, 2023 – Théâtre Maisonneuve, 7:00pm

ANNOUNCED CONCERT SHOWS

Ronny Chieng – Thursday, July 27, 2023 – L’Olympia, 7:00pm

Neal Brennan: BRAND NEW NEAL – Friday, July 28, 2023 – L’Olympia, 9:30pm

Ramy Youssef – Friday, July 28, 2023 & Saturday July 29, 2023 – Gesù, 7:00pm & 9:30pm

Darcy & Jer – Friday, July 28, 2023 – L’Olympia, 7:00pm

Brad Williams – Wednesday, July 26, 2023, MTELUS, 7:00pm

Please Don’t Destroy Live – Friday, July 28, 2023 – Club Soda, 7:00

Foil Arms & Hog: Hogwash – Thursday, July 27, 2023 – MTELUS, 7:00pm

Giggly Squad – Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Club Soda, 9:30pm

Hannah Berner Live – Friday, July 28, 2023 – Le Studio TD, 9:30pm

Jessica Kirson – Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Club Soda, 7:00pm

Joanne McNally – The Prosecco Express – Friday July 28, 2023 – Club Soda, 9:30pm

Joe Dombrowski – Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Club Soda, 7:00pm

Felipe Esparza – Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Le Studio TD, 9:30pm

CLUB SERIES

The Nasty Show – Tuesday, July 18, 2023 to Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Club Soda, daily at 9:30pm – Hosted by Mike Ward and featuring Donnell Rawlings, Steph Tolev, Adrienne Iapalucci and Geoffrey Asmus **with two special midnight performances Friday, July 21, & Saturday, July 22.

Brit(ish) – Wednesday, July 26, 2023 to Saturday July 29, 2023 – Le Studio TD, 7:00pm – hosted by Jen Brister and featuring Josie Long, Gina Yashere, Reuben Kaye, Jamali Maddix with special guest Alan Davies.

ANNOUNCED OFF JFL