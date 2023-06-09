Mortal Kombat 4 Arcade Game Soundtrack First Time Vinyl Release (2023)

Enjoy the Ride, NetherRealm Studios, Warner/Watertower Records

Enjoy the Ride Records, in conjunction with WaterTower Music and NetherRealm Studios, release the soundtrack from the arcade game Mortal Kombat 4 for the first time on vinyl on June 9th, 2023. Composed by Dan Forden, the Mortal Kombat 4 Soundtrack from the Arcade Game is pressed at 33RPM on limited edition colored vinyl, and housed in a 350GSM jacket with black poly-lined inner sleeves.

The first pressing is limited to 2,000 copies and color variants include:

Fireball (Enjoy the Ride Records Exclusive, 200 copies)

Reptile Acid (Enjoy the Ride Records Exclusive, 300 copies)

Red & Yellow Swirl (Light in the Attic Exclusive, 500 copies)

Red & Yellow Split (Mondo Exclusive, 500 copies)

Blood Dipped (Retail, 500 copies)

Developed by Midway Games, Mortal Kombat 4 is a 1997 fighting game and the fourth main installment in the Mortal Kombat franchise. Released to arcades in 1997, Mortal Kombat 4 is the first title from the series, and one of the first made by Midway overall, to use 3D computer graphics. The game is also the last of the series to have an arcade release. Mortal Kombat 4 was later ported to the PlayStation, Nintendo 64, PC, and Game Boy Color, as well as an updated version titled Mortal Kombat Gold released exclusively for Dreamcast.