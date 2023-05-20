The Clearing (2023)

HULU

The Clearing is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller ‘In The Clearing’ by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world.

Filmed across Victoria, The Clearing is an emotional and psychological thriller that follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future.

The series burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare in a truly unnerving way.