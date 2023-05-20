Follow Her (2023)

Streaming/VOD Premiere, U.S. Theatrical Releases | Jun 2, 2023

Quiver Distribution

Jess (Dani Barker) has finally found her hook: secretly filming creepy interactions she encounters via online job listings, and using the kinks of others to fuel her streaming success. For her next episode, she’s been hired by Tom (Luke Cook) to write the ending of a screenplay in a remote, lavish cabin. Once there, the alluring self-proclaimed screenwriter hands her a script in which the two of them are the main characters. This client isn’t what he seems, and even though the money’s great… the real payment here could cost her life. Follow Her is a psycho-sexual thriller which questions the ethical boundaries of social media.

