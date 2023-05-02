Joseph Nicéphore Niépce (1765)
Birthdays | Mar 7, 1765
French-born inventor Joseph Nicéphore Niépce is usually credited with the invention of photography. Niépce developed heliography, a technique he used to create the world’s oldest surviving product of a photographic process – a print made from a photoengraved printing plate in 1825. In 1826, he used a rudimentary camera to produce the oldest surviving photograph of a real-world scene. Among Niépce’s other inventions was the Pyréolophore, one of the world’s first internal combustion engines, which he developed with his older brother Claude Niépce.
