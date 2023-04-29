U.S. National Film Registry Selections (1994)

Announcements, Award Shows and Ceremonies | Nov 15, 1994

Film Selections

  • A Corner in Wheat
  • A Movie
  • E.T. the Extra-terrestrial
  • Force of Evil
  • Freaks
  • Hell's Hinges
  • Hospital
  • Invasion of the Body Snatchers
  • Louisiana Story
  • Marty
  • Meet Me in St. Louis
  • Midnight Cowboy
  • Pinocchio
  • Safety Last
  • Scarface
  • Snow White
  • Tabu: A Story of the South Seas
  • Taxi Driver
  • The African Queen
  • The Apartment
  • The Cool World
  • The Exploits of Elaine
  • The Lady Eve
  • The Manchurian Candidate
  • Zapruder film
Explore More...

sources: www.loc.gov   