U.S. National Film Registry Selections (1994)
Announcements, Award Shows and Ceremonies | Nov 15, 1994
Film Selections
- A Corner in Wheat
- A Movie
- E.T. the Extra-terrestrial
- Force of Evil
- Freaks
- Hell's Hinges
- Hospital
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Louisiana Story
- Marty
- Meet Me in St. Louis
- Midnight Cowboy
- Pinocchio
- Safety Last
- Scarface
- Snow White
- Tabu: A Story of the South Seas
- Taxi Driver
- The African Queen
- The Apartment
- The Cool World
- The Exploits of Elaine
- The Lady Eve
- The Manchurian Candidate
- Zapruder film
