U.S. National Film Registry Selections (1995)

Announcements, Award Shows and Ceremonies | Dec 14, 1995

Film Selections

  • All That Heaven Allows
  • American Graffiti
  • Blacksmith Scene
  • Cabaret
  • Chan Is Missing
  • El Norte
  • Fatty's Tintype Tangle
  • Fury
  • Gerald McBoing-Boing
  • Jammin' the Blues
  • Manhatta
  • North By Northwest
  • Rip Van Winkle
  • Seventh Heaven
  • Stagecoach
  • The Adventures Of Robin Hood
  • The Band Wagon
  • The Conversation
  • The Day the Earth Stood Still
  • The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
  • The Hospital
  • The Last of the Mohicans
  • The Philadelphia Story
  • To Fly!
  • To Kill a Mockingbird
Explore More...