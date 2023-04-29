U.S. National Film Registry Selections (1995)
Announcements, Award Shows and Ceremonies | Dec 14, 1995
Film Selections
- All That Heaven Allows
- American Graffiti
- Blacksmith Scene
- Cabaret
- Chan Is Missing
- El Norte
- Fatty's Tintype Tangle
- Fury
- Gerald McBoing-Boing
- Jammin' the Blues
- Manhatta
- North By Northwest
- Rip Van Winkle
- Seventh Heaven
- Stagecoach
- The Adventures Of Robin Hood
- The Band Wagon
- The Conversation
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
- The Hospital
- The Last of the Mohicans
- The Philadelphia Story
- To Fly!
- To Kill a Mockingbird
