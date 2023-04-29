U.S. National Film Registry Selections (1993)

Announcements, Award Shows and Ceremonies | Dec 14, 1993

Film Selections

  • A Night at the Opera
  • An American in Paris
  • Badlands
  • Blade Runner
  • Cat People
  • Chulas Fronteras
  • Eaux d'Artifice
  • His Girl Friday
  • It Happened One Night
  • Lassie Come Home
  • Magical Maestro
  • Nothing but a Man
  • One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
  • Point of Order
  • Shadows
  • Shane
  • Sweet Smell of Success
  • The Black Pirate
  • The Cheat
  • The Godfather Part II
  • The March of Time: Inside Nazi Germany
  • The Wind
  • Touch of Evil
  • Where Are My Children?
  • Yankee Doodle Dandy
sources: www.loc.gov   