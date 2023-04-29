U.S. National Film Registry Selections (1993)
Announcements, Award Shows and Ceremonies | Dec 14, 1993
Film Selections
- A Night at the Opera
- An American in Paris
- Badlands
- Blade Runner
- Cat People
- Chulas Fronteras
- Eaux d'Artifice
- His Girl Friday
- It Happened One Night
- Lassie Come Home
- Magical Maestro
- Nothing but a Man
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
- Point of Order
- Shadows
- Shane
- Sweet Smell of Success
- The Black Pirate
- The Cheat
- The Godfather Part II
- The March of Time: Inside Nazi Germany
- The Wind
- Touch of Evil
- Where Are My Children?
- Yankee Doodle Dandy
Explore More...
- Date Types: Notices > Announcements | Events > Award Shows and Ceremonies
- Companies: National Film Preservation Board
- Event Names: U.S. National Film Registry Selections
- Facilities: Library of Congress Packard Campus for Audio Visual Conservation
- Months / Days: 12 - December > Dec 14
- Pl: NorAm: United States > Virginia > 22701
- Shows / Movies: A Night at the Opera | An American in Paris | Badlands | Blade Runner | Cat People | Chulas Fronteras | Eaux d'Artifice | His Girl Friday | It Happened One Night | Lassie Come Home | Magical Maestro | Nothing but a Man | One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest | Point of Order | Shadows | Shane | Sweet Smell of Success | The Black Pirate | The Cheat | The Godfather Part II | The March of Time: Inside Nazi Germany | The Wind | Touch of Evil | Where Are My Children? | Yankee Doodle Dandy
- Years: 1993