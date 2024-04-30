Director of cult classic Re-Animator launches new horror distribution label

Dark Arts Entertainment founders Brian Yuzna and John Penney, have announced the launch of their new motion picture distribution company in North America, in partnership with MVD Entertainment. The pair are looking for the new venture promises to bring a fresh perspective to the horror genre, tailored to today’s discerning film audience.

Between the two of them, Yuzna and Penney have over thirty years experience in the film industry. Yuzna, an award-winning pioneer of genre and progressive FX work, has written, produced, and directed iconic titles, including Re-Animator, Society, Honey I Shrunk The Kids, and Necronomicon. His previous Fantastic Factory label was instrumental in the production of numerous award-winning films across North America, Europe, and Asia.

John Penney, also an award-winning filmmaker, has showcased his talent in writing and directing projects like Zyzzyx Road, starring Katherine Heigl and Tom Sizemore, and the supernatural thriller Hellgate, featuring William Hurt and Cary Elwes. Penney’s notable writing and producing credits include Return of The Living Dead 3, The Kindred, Amphibious 3D, and Contaminated Man.

The companies state that this new distribution company marks a significant milestone for Dark Arts Entertainment and MVD