Horror Mickey vs. Winnie pits iconic children’s characters against each other

Untouchables Entertainment, in association with genre website iHorror, is in production on Mickey vs. Winnie, the latest entry in the lineup of nightmarish interpretations of children’s figures.

Mickey vs. Winnie takes the now-public-domain characters from A. A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh books and Mickey Mouse from the 1920s Steamboat Willie cartoon and pits them against each other in a bloody duel where only one can survive.

Emmy-nominated choreographer turned filmmaker Glenn Douglas Packard (Pitchfork), is attached to direct the film from his original script.

Mickey vs. Winnie takes place in the 1920s, when two convicts escape into a cursed forest only to be dragged and consumed into the depths of the dark forest’s muddy heart. A century later, a group of thrill-seeking friends unknowingly venture into the same woods. Their Airbnb getaway takes a horrifying turn when the convicts mutate into twisted versions of childhood icons Mickey Mouse and Winnie The Pooh, and emerge to terrorize them. A night of violence and gore erupts, as the group of friends battle against the now monstrous beloved childhood characters and fight to break free from the forest’s grip. In a horrific spectacle, Mickey and Winnie clash, painting the woods in a gruesome tableau of blood.

Packard will produce Mickey vs. Winnie under his Untouchables Entertainment banner, alongside his creative partner Rachel Carter. Anthony Pernicka, founder of genre website iHorror, is producing for his company of the same name.