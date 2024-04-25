These Two Actresses Almost Became James Bond’s Octopussy

After her role in the horror film Bloodtide, Deborah Shelton auditioned to play Octopussy in MGM’s 1983 James Bond film of the same name. She didn’t get the role, but soon appeared in the 1984 Brian De Palma noir thriller Body Double.

Barbara Carrera turned down the role of Octopussy in order to work with Sean Connery in Warner Bros. competing Bond project Never Say Never Again.

Octopussy was released four months prior to Never Say Never Again on June 10, 1983, with Maud Adams in the title role.

