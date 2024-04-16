So How Did This Playmate ALMOST Become One of Charlie’s Angels?

Actress Claudia Jennings began her career as a model, including Playboy Playmate of the Year in 1970.

Jennings appeared in popular B-Movies of the 1970’s, including The Unholy Rollers (1972), The Single Girls (1973), ‘Gator Bait (1973), The Great Texas Dynamite Chase (1976), Sisters of Death (1977), and Deathsport (1978).

Aaron Spelling considered her to replace Kate Jackson in the TV series Charlie’s Angels (1976), but her Playboy past and rumored drug use rattled network executives. Shelley Hack was ultimately chosen.

On October 3, 1979, Jennings was at the wheel of her VW convertible on the Pacific Coast Highway, and drifted across the center divider, colliding head-on with a pickup truck.

She died at age 29, just as she began cleaning up her life and seeking roles in better films.