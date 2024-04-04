Lionsgate releases bone-crushing teaser trailer for action thriller Kill

Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate are set to release the action thriller Kill in movie theaters on July 4, 2024. Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film stars Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal, and takes place on a blood-soaked train headed to New Delhi. Find out more about Kill at #FanCalendar Here.
