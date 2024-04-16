Janet Leigh’s Character ALMOST Survived Psycho’s Infamous Shower Scene

Janet Leigh, who was killed during the infamous shower scene in 1960’s Psycho as character Marion Crane, was considered for the role of the victim’s sister Lila Crane. Vera Miles was going to play Marion. After their screen tests, the roles were switched when they, and Alfred Hitchcock, agreed that it would be better for the characters.

In the final movie, Janet Leigh, as Marion Crane, checks into the Bates Motel, which is run by a young man named Norman (played by Anthony Perkins). While Marion takes a shower in her motel room, a shadowy figure enters the bathroom armed with a large kitchen knife.

The intruder stabs Marion multiple times, ending her life and starting a mystery for her sister Lila to unravel.