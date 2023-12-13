A24 reveals the first trailer for the action thriller Civil War

A24 is set to release the action thriller Civil War on April 26, 2024 with Alex Garland at the helm and a cast that includes Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny. Find out more about the film at #FanCalendar Here.
