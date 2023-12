Laced is described as a modern thriller/drama in the vein of Hitchcockian classics such as Dial M for Murder and Rear Window. The film is set in a single location and explores the claustrophobic nature of young love strung with toxicity and lies, along with the cyclical nature of violence. Dark Sky Films is set to release the Hitchcock-inspired thriller on VOD and Digital January 12, 2024. Find out more about Laced in #FanCalendar Here.